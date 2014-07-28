Arrow’s Stephen Amell: "You’re Going To Get The Justice League Every Wednesday Night"

Ever since it was revealed that Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice would be building to a Justice League movie, Stephen Amell has faced constant questions over if his version of Green Arrow would join the cinematic universe Justice League.

During a Comic-Con panel with Nerd HQ, a fan expressed his disappointment that Arrow wouldn't be part of the Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice universe and asked what DC Comics hero that Amell would like to see brought onto the show in the future.

"Green Lantern would be cool on the show," replied Amell. "The whole Batman V. Superman thing, you know I had to skirt around that question for a while. And I think the important part for me was that we don't need to be a part of the cinematic universe to justify Arrow's existence. I was here in 2012, and DC had no television shows. And now, I'm hear this year, and this Fall we have five. And as cast member on Arrow, I take a lot of ownership in that. I think we have those shows, because Arrow has been successful."

Then, Amell added, "So if we keep going and we keep doing our job, you're going to get the Justice League every Wednesday night. And Green Lantern would be cool….for sure."