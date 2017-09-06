Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants To Go On Survivor

Season 2 is drawing to a close, but there's another TV show that Arrow star Stephen Amell would like to be a part of. In a Facebook Q&A, Amell was asked about what other TV shows he liked. "Survivor, I've mentioned this before. I wait until an entire season of Survivor is complete, and then I binge watch it," said Amell. "I'm never allowed to be on Survivor, because I'm Canadian. I don't have an American passport. I mean I like being Canadian, except in this particular instance, because I would like to go on Survivor." "I met somebody from Survivor last weekend at the Kentucky Derby, and I'll always play it cool at first, and then just start peppering them with questions," added Amell. Why won't CBS let Canadians apply to be on Survivor? It's actually a rights issue, as CBS is only licensed to do Survivor in the U.S., so only Americans can apply. So Amell would either have to apply for American citizenship or hope that a Canadian network licenses a Canadian edition of Survivor if he ever wants to make it on the show.