Attack On Titan Season 2 Promises To Delve Into The Royal Family’s Secrets

There are plenty of unanswered questions fans have about Attack On Titan. From the origin of the Titans and more, fans are still searching for the answers to some of the show's biggest mysterious, but it seems like some of them will be answered in Season 2 of Attack On Titan. Earlier today, the first teaser trailer for Attack On Titan debuted and showed fans footage from the long-awaited series. And, what's more, the video all but promises fans that the show's secretive royal family will be exposed in the coming season.

UP NEXT: Attack On Titan Season 2 To Premiere In April 2017

"Titans have been protecting us from other Titans this entire time," the teaser explains. "She's still unaware, but she does have the right to know the wall's secret and reveal it to the public if she so wishes."

While anime fans may be puzzled by this vague lines of dialogue, manga readers are already in the know. So, as usual, spoilers below!

In the manga, Attack On Titan has already thoroughly addressed the rather corrupt federal government. The Reiss Family is the clan primarily responsible for all the shading dealings in Paradis. The royal family lives inside the towering walls which keeps humanity safe. At first, fans believe they are a minor noble family who resides in Wall Sheena, but the truth is revealed eventually that they are the most powerful family in the country.

While the history behind the Reiss Family is fraught and complicated, Attack On Titan focuses primarily on the clans' relationship to Historia Reiss. The young girl is the illegitimate child of Rod Reiss and is the last surviving member of the royal family. Raised in isolation, Historia is forced to renounce her royal heritage and join the army in the hopes her service would kill her. However, when the military discovers the Reiss Family's corruption, they eventually use Historia to overthrow the monarchy. Thanks to her close relationship to Ymir, Historia becomes a talented soldier who does regain her family name when the military turns on the ruling class. In the manga, Historia acts as the Queen though she leaves much of her decisions up to her friends in the military. Historia much rather prefers spending time at the orphanage she starts for abandoned children while she watches the Survey Corps from afar.

Here's what Funimation had to say about the first Season 2 trailer: "Attack On Titan is set to return in April 2017. See the first glimpse of the new season here in this official promotional video from Kodansha! New titans, new locations, and new human warriors as well as many familiar faces come into play this time around."

If you are not familiar with Attack On Titan, then you should know the popular anime is renowned for its intense action and gritty storylines. The anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans. These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.

MORE: Attack on Titan Has About 3 Years Left / Attack on Titan Manga Sells 60 Million Copies Worldwide / Kodansha's Attack on Titan Anthology Preview Released /Attack on Titan Season 2 Confirmed

Since Attack On Titans first season wrapped, the series has become an international hit amongst audiences. The first 25-episode season debuted in 2013 and can be streamed online at sights like Hulu. As fans waited for a second season to come around, Attack On Titan has been busy expanding itself into a full-on franchise. The manga has since been adapted into various side manga series, light novels, and even live-action films. In Japan, the first of two films based on the post-apocalyptic series debuted in July 2015 with the second following in September.

Attack On Titan Season 2 will debut in April 2017.