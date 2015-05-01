Avengers: Age Of Ultron - Black Widow’s Project LiveWire Electric Bike At Comic-Con Photos

Comicbook.com is at 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International, and we have the first photos from the Marvel booth unveiling of Black Widow's new electric bike for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The bike is called Project LiveWire, and it is Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle. Project LiveWire will be ridden by Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow), who is played by Scarlett Johansson in the film. The scene will also involve Captain America, which would explain the presence of his shield on the bike.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 1, 2015.