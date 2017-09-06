Bob’s Burgers: Christmas In The Car

Bob's Burgers airs a special Christmas episode tonight. In the "Christmas in the Car" episode, after Linda accidentally kills the family tree, the Belchers must go out on Christmas day to find a new one. But when Bob cuts off a giant candy cane truck, they are forced to outrun the madman driver (Bobcat Goldthwait) and spend the entire holiday together in the car. Back at the Belcher home, Bob's friend, Teddy, accidentally gets stuck in the kids' Santa trap. Voice Cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Bobcat Goldthwait as Gary. The "Christmas in the Car" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, December 15 from 8:30-9 PM ET/PT on FOX.