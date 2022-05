Tonight brings another brand new episode of Bob's Burgers. Tina becomes a magician's assistant in order to get closer to Jimmy Jr., while Bob becomes the victim of a magician's "curse." Voice Cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. The "Presto-Tina-o" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, January 12, 2014 from 8:30-9 PM ET/PT on FOX.