Bob’s Burgers: Slumber Party

Bob's Burgers returns tonight with a brand new episode. When Bob and Linda leave town for a romantic getaway (at a Burger Convention), they ask Teddy (Larry Murphy) to babysit Tina, Gene and Louise. While the 'rents are away, Teddy is eager to earn the coveted title of "Uncle Teddy" and does so by putting Tina's crush in his rightful place after discovering that he was just using her for – gasp – free burgers! Voice Cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, John Roberts as Linda, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. The "Slumber Party" episode of Bob's Burgers airs on Sunday, January 5, 2014 from 8:30-9 PM ET/PT on FOX.