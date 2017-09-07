Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman Appears On Saturday Night Live

On the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Aaron Paul made a brief cameo as Jesse Pinkman during the opening skit. The skit centered around Obamacare, and Jesse Pinkman appeared to tell President Barack Obama (played by Jerry Ferraro) about Walter White's cancer. "I had this friend, you know, and he got sick, like cancer sick," said Pinkman. "But because there wasn't Obamacare, he couldn't afford the treatments, so he was like backed into a corner. You know what I mean." "And keep in mind this man was a teacher with a family," added President Obama. "He was. He was," continued Pinkman. "So he did what any of us would have done. He started cooking meth. And soon it wasn't just meth, it was murder, you know. And not regular murder, he blew half a guy's face off." Obama interrupted, "I think we can probably wrap this up. Jesse from New Mexico everybody." Pinkman added, "Wait, do you want to know what happened to my friend?" But before Pinkman could reveal what happened, Obama answered, "No!"