Comic Book Men Recap: Uhura’s Uhura

The "Uhura's Uhura" episode opens with Walt asking the guys from the Secret Stash to compile a list of the most horrific scenes in comic book history. Mike suggests Green Lantern #53, which included a dead woman in a refrigerator. On the other hand, Ming suggests Dr. Manhattan not wearing pants in the Watchmen as his most horrific scene. Walt and Bryan give Ming grief over his selection. A customer comes into the Secret Stash looking to sell Dark Helmet's Pith Helmet from Spaceballs. The customer explains that he won the helmet in a poker game from a guy who won it in an auction. Ming tries on the helmet, much to the amusement of his co-workers. The customer is asking for $6,000 for the helmet, and Walt suggests they play cards for it. If the customer draws the high card, then they pay him what he's looking for. If Walt draws the high card, then he gets it for free. The customer refuses those odds, and Walt passes on the helmet. Walt, Mike, and Bryan are placing new orders for the Secret Stash, when a customer comes in looking for Lt. Uhura Mego figure. Mike recognizes the customer as none other than Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on the original Star Trek series. When Walt asks to confirm that she was Uhura, Nichols explains, "That's why I want the figure. Everybody's got one, except me." Ming tells Nichols that they will get her the best Uhura figure they can find, and Nichols tells them that she's only going to be in town for a couple more hours. Walt organizes the guys to blanket the town to find a mint-on-card Uhura figure. A customer comes into the Secret Stash looking for a copy of X-Men #101, which was the introduction of Phoenix. The customer is a big Jean Grey fan and even has a Phoenix tattoo. Mike explains that he cried when Jean Grey died. Walt says he's asking $150 for the comic, but the customer offers $90. After some negotiating, the customer agrees to buy the comic for $140. Mike and Ming work the phones trying to locate a mint-on-card Uhura figure. As Walt is getting frantic, Ming locates someone with the figure. A customer comes into the Secret Stash looking to sell a 2007 He-Man Statue from NECA. Ming isn't impressed and reveals that he has no love for He-Man. The customer is asking $275 for the statue, but Walt offers $125. After some negotiating, Walt agrees to buy the statue for $175. Nichelle Nichols shows up again at the Secret Stash looking for her Mego figure, but Ming isn't back yet. Walt assures her that it will be there soon, but Nichols warns that she has a plane to catch. As they wait, Mike asks Nichols if it's true that Martin Luther King persuaded her not to quit Star Trek. Nichols said, "No, he ordered me. Yeah, we had just met, and he was saying how he and his family loved the show and so forth. And I said, 'Well, I'm leaving the show.' And he said, 'You can't. You cannot.' And I said, 'What you talking about Dr. Martin Luther King.'" Ming finally returns to the store with the Uhura Mego figure. Walt tells Nichols that normally he would sell the figure for $175, but since it's her, he's willing to let it go for $150. Nichols says, "But it's me. I have to pay for my own?" Then, Walt drops his price to $100. As Nichols continues to give him a look, Walt drops his price to $75. Then, Bryan offers to gift the figure to Nichols if she reenacts the first interracial kiss scene on TV with him, which occurred between Captain Kirk and Uhura. Nichol beckons Bryan and gives his a kiss. Then, she says that she can't resist a man with a beard, and she pulls him back for an additional kiss.