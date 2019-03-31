Disneyland Resort Announces ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ Show Coming to Disney California Adventure

Disney Parks on Thursday announced 3D movie musical show Mickey's PhilharMagic will premiere at the Disneyland Resort's Disney California Adventure park in April.

Described as a "3D fantasy adventure," guests will join Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other beloved Disney characters as they take the stage when Donald stirs a magical conductor's baton and Mickey's Sorcerer's Hat, plunging the short-tempered duck and the audience into a 3D dream world. Guests will then experience classic Disney animated musical sequences belonging to cherished animated films Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin — this time with Donald along for the ride.

The show will be hosted within Hollywood Land's Sunset Showcase Theater, once home to Muppet*Vision 3D and For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration. The theater, located steps away from the Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! attraction, has in the past treated guests to special sneak peek looks at then-upcoming Disney blockbusters Doctor Strange, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Thor: Ragnarok, and Incredibles 2.

California's Disneyland Resort is the last U.S. Disney park to get the attraction: Mickey's PhilharMagic first launched at the Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom in 2003 before debuting at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005, Tokyo Disneyland in 2011, and Disneyland Paris in 2018. It's the latest show to reach Disney California Adventure park, which counts Frozen: Live at the Hyperion, Turtle Talk with Crush, Disney Junior Dance Party, Five & Dime, Red Car Trolley News Boys, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off, and nighttime spectacular World of Color among its entertainment offerings.

The park debuted its re-imagined Pixar Pier in 2018, replenishing its former Paradise Pier area with the all-new Incredicoaster and Pixar Pal-A-Round, soon to be joined by Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and the Toy Story-inspired Jessie's Critter Carousel. Joining the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride is Spider-Man's Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB, coming as Disney California Adventure park expands with its Marvel-themed land expected to open in 2020.

Mickey's PhilharMagic launches in April and is added as the Disneyland Resort celebrates the 90th anniversary of legendary duo Mickey and Minnie Mouse through its limited-time Get Your Ears On event, now hosting the all-new Mickey's Mix Magic nighttime projection show and Mickey's Soundsational Parade. The Disneyland Resort opens its next major expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, May 31.

