Fairy Tail’s New Anime Film Debuts Title And Release Date

When it comes to anime, there are plenty of long-running franchises, but few come close to the popularity of Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail. The acclaimed anime debuted back in 2009 and quickly became one of Japan's most recognizable franchises thanks to Natsu and the Fairy Tail guild. Unlike its contemporary, the anime has been slow to release feature films, but that is all about to change. To ring in the New Year, the distribution studio GAGA has just given fans a big update about the project.

After years of waiting, Fairy Tail is finally getting a second feature film, and it looks like the wait will have been worth it.

On the studio's official website, a page was just added which confirms the name of Fairy Tail's second movie. The feature will be called Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry. So far, it looks like the film is slated for a Spring 2017 release which will pair it with a slew of highly anticipated releases. During that time, shows like Attack on Titan are expected to make a return, and anime fans are ready to kick their otaku-ness into high gear.

Of course, fans had already been teased about the subtitle for Fairy Title's new film. Mashima told fans the header would be used, but GAGA released the first title image for the film, and it looks as sleek as you would hope. An official Twitter account for the film has also been created, so you can keep up with the film's premiere information as the year moves along.

It has been awhile since fans have heard any big news about the Fairy Tail movie. Back in May 2015, Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine confirmed that the feature was coming. The anime's first film, Fairy Tail The Movie: Phoenix Princess, debuted in Japanese theaters back in 2012. As such, there has been about a five year gap between the projects, and Fairy Tail has only continued to grow more popular during that time.

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the anime. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry will hit theaters in Spring 2017.

