Family Guy Season 12 Episode 11: Brian’s A Bad Father

FOX is airing a brand new episode of Family Guy tonight, which is called "Brian's A Bad Father." In "Brian's A Bad Father," when Brian's neglected son Dylan shows up in town as a teen TV star, Brian jumps at the opportunity to be hired on the show's writing staff – instead of being a good father. Meanwhile, after Peter accidentally shoots Quagmire on a hunting trip, the two friends clash and Joe must choose a side. Voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, Nazi, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin and Secretary; Seth Green as Chris Griffin, Dylan, High Schooler #1 and Bird #1; Mila Kunis as Meg; Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown; and Patrick Warburton as Joe. Guest voice cast includes Liam Neeson as Himself; Ashley Benson as Dakota; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jerome and Marvin Gaye. The "Brian's A Bad Father" episode of Family Guy airs on Sunday, January 26, 2014 from 9 PM to 9:30 PM ET/PT on FOX.