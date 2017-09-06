First Trailer For The Wachowskis’ Sense8 Will Expand Your Mind

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Wachowskis' upcoming Netflix series Sense8.

One moment links 8 minds in disparate parts of the world, putting 8 strangers in each other's lives, each other's secrets, and in terrible danger.

Watch the trailer in the video below.

From the unparalleled creative minds of The Wachowskis ("The Matrix"​ trilogy,​ "Cloud Atlas")​ and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood's "Changeling​," ​"World War Z"), as well as Grant Hill ("The Matrix" trilogy, "Cloud Atlas").

The international cast includes: Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Tina Desai, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen and Max Riemelt. Also, Daryl Hannah, Naveen Andrews, Terrence Mann, Freema Agyeman, Alfonso Herrera, Erendira Ibarra, Adam Shapiro, Ness Bautista​ and ​​​Joe Pantoliano.

All ​12 episodes of the global dramatic thriller will launch Friday, June 5 ​only on Netflix​.