Top Five Future Comic Book TV Shows We’re Most Excited About

For the first time ever, it's hard to keep up with every television series based off of comic books. From mega-hits like The Flash and Daredevil to the more obscure shows like Dark Matter, it feels like there's a comic book series for just about every type of fan. If all the current TV series weren't enough, there's even more comic book shows on the way, with several big shows like Preacher set to debut in the coming months. It's near impossible to keep track of all the comic book shows either announced, in development, or filming, but here's five projects coming out in the next year (or so) that we're looking forward to the most:

Legends of Tomorrow While we've seen crossovers between The Flash and Arrow before, Legends of Tomorrow is probably the closest we'll see to a "comic book event series" in television form. Legends features a cast of new and returning heroes (along with two Flash villains) fighting the forces of Vandal Savage in a battle that literally spans centuries. To help Legends hit the ground running, both The Flash and Arrow spent multiple episodes introducing many of the new show's characters and bringing back old favorites like the Atom or White Canary. In many ways, Legends represents the next step for CW's ever-expanding "Arrowverse", which is now too big for just two shows to contain. prevnext

Damage Control Comic book TV series are usually action oriented dramas, but ABC is working on a more lighthearted take on the superhero drama. The network has ordered a pilot episode for a comedy series based on Damage Control, a relatively obscure Marvel comic series. The Damage Control comics featured a group of demolition and construction experts who specialized in cleaning up the messes caused by superhero fights. If ABC moves forward with the project, Damage Control could help fill in the gaps between all of Marvel’s big franchise films, showing how normal people survive living in the Marvel Universe. prevnext

Luke Cage Netflix struck gold with their Daredevil and Jessica Jones television series, both of which earned rave reviews and massive amounts of viewers. Their next Marvel series is Luke Cage, featuring Mike Colter as the super-strong ex-convict with unbreakable skin. Cage played a major role in Jessica Jones and the new series will expand upon the character's origins and own struggles in his Harlem neighborhood. The series will also introduce Simone Missick as Misty Knight, another popular superhero and frequent love interest of Iron Fist. While no release date has been announced, expect Luke Cage sometime in 2016. prevnext

Wynonna Earp One of the lesser known comic book series out in 2016, Wynonna Earp is a TV adaptation of an IDW series featuring the descendent of Wyatt Earp (the lawman at the center of the shootout at the OK Corral) facing off against supernatural threats while working for the US Marshals. Wynonna Earp was a weird but fun comic series and the live action adaptation should be right at home on SyFy, which has experienced a resurgence of late by focusing on original TV series. Keep an eye out for Wynonna Earp this spring (and check out Syfy's other comic book series Dark Matter, which is a surprisingly fun sci-fi series). prevnext