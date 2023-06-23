Geeky References in The Big Bang Theory – The Commitment Determination



CBS' popular TV sit-com, The Big Bang Theory, crams several geeky references and jokes into every episode. While last night's season finale went light on the nerdy references in favor of denser plot developments, we still unearthed a few geeky references that were buried throughout the episode.

Just a note: This column is mainly limited to "unique" references that appear in the episode at hand, while passing on background items that appear in every episode of the show.

The Flash

Sheldon's argument with Amy over their relationship begins after he asks her whether he should start watching The Flash, a TV series that appears on the CW. The Flash is a live action adaptation of DC Comics' famous Scarlet Speedster and is one of three comic book shows to air on CW (along with Arrow and iZombie). Honestly, I'm surprised that Sheldon isn't already a fan of the series, seeing as it's one of the best live action superhero shows ever.

CBS just announced that it will air its own DC superhero series, Supergirl, next fall, which will exist in the same universe as The Flash and Arrow. Maybe CBS can work some magic and incorporate Sheldon into this shared universe? After all, there's nothing saying The Big Bang Theory's world couldn't be a parallel world in DC's multiverse.

Smallville

Leonard points out that Sheldon's commitment issues (to television series) stem from his devout following of Smallville, another DC Comics series that aired on the CW and its predecessor the WB Network. Smallville was a loose retelling of Superman's origin story, beginning when the character was still in high school. Despite running for 10 years, the show only gave viewers one glimpse of Superman flying in his iconic superhero costume thanks to a "no tights, no flights" rule enforced by its creators. I was a big fan of Smallville for the first few seasons, but lost during the back half of its run. I did come back for an episode that featured Hawkman and the Justice Society of America in a later season, but I (along with many others) felt like the show overstayed its welcome by a season or two.

Gollum

Sheldon asks a small Gollum statuette on his desk what he should do with the engagement ring he bought for Amy. Gollum was an iconic villain in the Lord of the Rings books and movies, and obsessed over re-obtaining the One Ring (hence his connection to the wedding ring). But since Gollum was never good at relationships, I'm not sure why Sheldon consulted his wisdom.

Did you spot any other nerdy references in last night's The Big Bang Theory? Let us know below!