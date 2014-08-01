Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Talks About Fan Outrage Over No Shark Fin On Yondu

While appearing on the Adam Carolla Show, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn discussed a challenge that many directors face when making a comic book movie. Comic book fans can often have very strong opinions about any major changes made from the source material.

"From taking it from the comic books to the movie screen, I changed a lot of things," said Gunn. "And you get a little afraid because comic book fans get very serious about what they like and what they don't like. And I've been feeling very, very lucky, because of all the changes we've made to the story, there's been very little people who have gotten upset. They've really liked what they've seen so far. Until one little tiny thing."

Gunn then talked about Michael Rooker, who was on The Walking Dead, in Gunn's previous movies, and plays a role in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"He plays a character names Yondu, who has this power he can whistle and he has his arrow," explained Gunn. "But in the comic books, he has a big, huge, red shark fin on his head, and he wears like a toga. And he looks a little silly to me. And so I have this sort of metal fin implanted into his head, it's very short, it's a very cool little Mohawk thing, and he's a lot different than he is in the comic books. And for some reason that f***ing fin is the thing that people have gotten the most upset about…that they want Michael Rooker to have a big huge fin."

Guardians of the Galaxy is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 1, 2014.