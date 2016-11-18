Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Teases She’s Tweaking A Screenplay

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling looks to be staying quite busy. Earlier today , she tweeted, "Very busy at the moment working on a novel, tweaking a screenplay and being involved in @lumos campaigns. Back when I've finished something!"

While Rowling doesn't mention what screenplay she is tweaking, it's a good bet that it's probably Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Part or Rowling's deal with Warner Bros. to allow them to make Harry Potter spinoff movies was that she would get to write the script for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The film is inspired by Harry Potter's Hogwarts textbook of the same name, and it will feature the book's fictitious author, Newt Scamander.

Very busy at the moment working on a novel, tweaking a screenplay and being involved in @lumos campaigns. Back when I've finished something! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2014

David Yates has been attached to direct Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and the current anticipated release date for the film is November 18, 2016. By Rowling's use of the term tweaking, it certainly implies that she's pretty much finished the script and is just putting on the final touches.

If Rowling is almost done with the script, then it also means that fans might start to hear casting news for the film fairly soon.