Heartwarming Video Of Hulks’ Mark Ruffalo And Lou Ferrigno Meeting For The First Time

In an interview with Marvel LIVE at 2014 San Diego Comic-Con, Incredible Hulk TV star Lou Ferrigno revealed that he had never met Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Avengers movies. Ferrigno said that he hoped to eventually meet Ruffalo, who was going to be at Comic-Con to promote Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"Yeah, he's a wonderful actor, and we've almost crossed paths. And I admire his work, not just the Hulk, because he's a fine actor," said Ferrigno. "And I love how he's playing the character of Bruce Banner."

Ferrigno added, "And stay with the character. Don't keep changing Bruce Banner."

Shortly after Ferrigno's interview with Marvel LIVE, Ruffalo arrived at Comic-Con to participate in an autograph signing and panel discussion with the other Avengers actors.

On the floor of Comic-Con, Ferrigno went over to introduce himself to Ruffalo, and the magical moments of two Hulks meeting was captured on video. Ruffalo's face lit up the minute he saw Ferrigno, and he gave the former Incredible Hulk star a great big Hulk hug.