Heroes Reborn Recap with Spoilers – “Send in the Clones”

The episode opens with Malina and Luke arriving in Missouri. Malina's still in shock from Noah's disappearance while she was stopping the storm last episode and she speculates that Erica Kravid could be behind his absence. Luke says they need to stick to their plan of finding Tommy and then traveling to Odessa and then heads to a store to purchase a gun (he wants a contingency plan since his powers work at night).

Meanwhile, Harris Prime, Quentin and Phoebe are on their way to Missouri, hoping to cut off Malina and "terminate her with extreme prejudice". Quentin's not thrilled with the kill order, but Phoebe seems thrilled about the prospect of killing Malina.

In the future, Miko transports Tommy into an abandoned greenhouse to explain her new mission. Tommy recognizes her from the French version of Ninth Wonders Emily gave him a couple issues ago and says their destinies must be connected somehow. Miko's form starts to dissipate and she tells Tommy she's "not real", but she can't explain any further as guards enter and they quickly teleport away.

In another part of Gateway, Erica confronts Otomo about the completion of his digital fortress (which they presumably need to hold Tommy and use his powers) and Miko's continued thwarting of their plans. She threatens to kill Otomo's real daughter (who's stored unconscious in Gateway's basement) if he doesn't complete the fortress soon.

Farah, Carlos, and Taylor take refuge from the hundreds of Harris clones invading Sunstone Manor. The Haitian says they need to free Micah if they want to escape and help the Evos planning to save the world. Farah and Carlos fight their way through Sunstone, disrupting the communication systems and killing several clones. Eventually, Carlos discovers his robotic luchador suit and puts it on to help "even the odds".

Meanwhile, the Haitian and Taylor confront Matt Parkman to find Micah. Parkman explains why he's helping Erica (it's a chance to earn his family's love back after they walked out of him) before he shoots the Haitian in the air, disrupting his powers. Parkman quickly regains control of the situation and takes Taylor hostage to ensure that Erica keeps her promise to send his family to safety.

Back in the future, Miko and Tommy look through the copy of Ninth Wonders to see what else the future holds. Miko recognizes a picture of Harris and sees that she's supposed to confront Harris at Sunstone. Tommy sends her there, but not before taking her hair ribbon to trick Erica into thinking that Miko disappeared. Tommy successfully fools Erica, and Erica tells Tommy to transport them to Odessa so they can continue her plans to save humanity.

Miko successfully teleports to Sunstone, armed with a long-bladed spear. Her body is still dissipating, which means she only has little while left to play her role. Meanwhile, Farah and Carlos find a group of Evos and ask them for help in stopping the army of clones.

Parkman reads Taylor's mind to find something he can use as leverage against Erica. He finds out about Taylor's pregnancy and decides to use it to ensure his family's safety (he's got a one track mind).

Carlos finds his nephew Jose, who tells them where Micah is being held. Farah offers to stay in the manor to organize their defense, while Jose and Carlos rescue Micah. Carlos and Farah exchange a passionate kiss before they split up.

In Missouri, Quentin, Pheobe and the Harris clones find Malina and Luke at a traffic stop and block the road to confront them. Malina and Luke run into a cornfield to escape them. Malina tries to provide them with cover, but Phoebe cancels their powers with her shadows. Luckily, Luke bought that gun earlier and stays behind while Malina runs to safety.

Tommy teleports Erica to the present day Gateway. Erica explains that the present day Gateway holds the best and brightest of humanity, chosen by Erica to save humanity in the far future. Erica also had Tommy's mother and Emily brought to Gateway (per his request) and offers to show Tommy just how they can save humanity together.

Malina reaches a barn at the edge of the field, but chooses to go back into the cornfield to help Luke. Phoebe and Quentin quickly find her, but Luke saves Malina by knocking Phoebe out and torching one of the Harris clones with a burst of flames. While Quentin has his gun pointed at Malina, he can't bring himself to shoot her and throws his gun down in disgust. Luke neutralizes Phoebe with one of those nose shunt things and then tells Quentin to start talking.

While interrogating Quentin and Phoebe Luke realizes that Phoebe was the Evo responsible behind the Unity Summit attack that killed his son. Quentin says that Phoebe might have been the gun that killed all those people, but Erica Kravid was the person who pulled the trigger. Quentin finally cracks and tells Luke about Erica's grand plan, including that Tommy is now at Odessa and on "their side". While Luke seems ready to kill Phoebe and Quentin, Malina stops him, saying that he doesn't want any more regrets. Malina says they should take the pair with them, but she doesn't notice another Harris clone lurking outside.

Erica takes Tommy into a machine that would amplify his powers and allow him to teleport anyone wearing a special watch into the future. Erica receives a call from a Harris clone at Sunstone, who tells her about Parkman capturing Taylor and the arrival of Miko to the manor. Erica realizes that Tommy's playing both sides and tells the Harris clone to take care of Katana Girl.

Carlos and Jose find the isolation chamber and begin busting Micah out of their prison. When a Harris clone arrives to stop them, Father Mauricio distracts the clone long enough for Carlos to kill it. Unfortunately, another security guard shoots the priest, killing him. After watching Mauricio die, Carlos finally breaks Micah free.

Outside, an axe wielding Harris Prime calls his clones off, telling him that Miko is his to deal with. While Miko manages to hurt Harris, he quickly gains the upper hand and vows to kill both the real Miko and her father after he's finished with her. However, Miko notices her body is dissipating again, and stabs "through" her body, running Harris Prime through in the process. She then decapitates Harris, causing all of his clones to dissipate (including one that was about to shoot Malina in Missouri). Carlos, Farah and the others arrive outside just in time to see Miko disappear, this time for good.

Now free, Micah uses his ability to tap into electronics to reveal Erica's plans to the entire world. He plays a video showing Erica used a shapeshifter to impersonate Mohinder Suresh and claim evo responsibility for the attack on the Unity Summit. However, Erica is undeterred by Micah's broadcast and reveals her final gambit: Luke's wife, Joanne. Erica convinces Joanne to hunt down Malina and Luke.

The episode ends with the sun unleashing the solar flare as just about every character on the show drive towards Odessa for a final showdown.