Hunger Games’ Jennifer Lawrence Saturday Night Live Sneak Preview

Saturday Night Live returns tonight with new episodes. The Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence is the host. In a sneak preview video, Jennifer Lawrence clowns around with cast member Jason Sudeikis. While Jennifer Lawrence is celebrating a recent Golden Globes win for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, it's her role as Katniss in the Hunger Games that will likely provide the most comedy gold for Saturday Night Live. Near the end of the sneak preview, Jennifer Lawrence reprises her Katniss role by pulling out a bow and arrow and trying to shoot an apple off some guy's head. It turns out that Jennifer Lawrence doesn't quite have the aim of Katniss in real life. Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday, January 19, 2013 at 11:30 PM ET on NBC.