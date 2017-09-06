Hyundai’s Super Bowl Commercial Features The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki, one of the Award-nominated stars of CBS's The Big Bang Theory, will star in a 30-second Hyundai ad to air during Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014. In the commercial, titled "Nice," Gelecki is driving a new 2014 Elantra. When a woman driving the exact same Elantra pulls up next to him, he attempts to start conversation by throwing out the comment "Nice ride." This begins a game of one-upsmanship, as the two drive side-by-side, that escalates in unexpected ways. There's even a cameo by the legendary comedian Richard Lewis, rambling along in Galecki's back seat. The ad marks the first time Galecki has publicly endorsed a product in his 25 year career. He is best known for his roles on The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne, and is currently working as a producer, for the first time, on the upcoming show Here's Your Damn Family. "I've always loved Super Bowl ads – the commercials during the game are always the highlight for me," said Galecki. "In this Hyundai spot, there's a car chase, there's explosions, and even a car jump – it's exciting, cinematic and filled with humor. I can't wait for everyone to see it!" Richard Lewis is considered one of the greatest stand-up comedians ever and has starred in shows and films such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Leaving Las Vegas. "As veteran Super Bowl advertisers, we are excited to work with celebrity talent for the first time this year," said Steve Shannon, vice president of Marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "The Elantra spot continues Hyundai's longstanding tradition of using humor to highlight vehicle performance and function. By adding Johnny and Richard into the mix, we capture the fun and playful spirit of the car and we up the entertainment value for the game-day audience." The ad will be one of two Hyundai is airing during the game. The other, titled "Dad's Sixth Sense," is a humorous chronicling of near-misses in parenting that will air during the game's first quarter.