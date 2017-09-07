Is Superman’s Power Now In His Suit?

Ever since DC Comics revealed that Superman would be wearing an armor costume in the new DC Universe, many fans have been wondering why a man of steel needs a suit of armor. The answer appears to be that Superman ain't so super anymore. In Action Comics, we've seen a Superman that bleeds, bruises, and even has to use an oxygen mask to travel into space. Of course, Action Comics tells the story of Superman as he first emerges to the world, and part of the storyline is that he is progressively getting stronger. In the Superman titled comic, we see a modern day Superman, who is definitely much stronger, but is he invulnerable? The answer to that question is beginning to look a lot like "no."

In Action Comics #7, we are told the story of Superman donning his armor costume for the very first time. As part of the storyline, the costume is described as "indestructible armor." In fact, Superman specifically changes into the new costume because of its "indestructible" properties. The really unique thing about the costume is that it's completely white and hangs down like cloth when Superman first grabs it. However, when Superman puts the costume on, it immediately takes on an armor like appearance and turns into the familiar red, blue, and yellow colors. Of course, the suit is advanced Kryptonian technology, so it will be interesting to see just how many different properties it possesses. Could it be that even the modern day Superman is largely dependent on the suit for some of his powers? Maybe, it's not Superman that's invulnerable anymore, but just his suit. Does it take away from the Superman mythos to have the suit as part of the power instead of the man?