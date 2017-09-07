Joss Whedon Not Committed To A Date For Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog 2

When last we head an update on Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog 2, it was being reported that Joss Whedon planned to film it this year. Of course, Joss Whedon has a huge workload with the Avengers 2 sequel, the S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series, and helping to provide direction on all the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Joss Whedon really have time to tackle Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog 2 in 2013? Well, it's looking unlikely. When Total Film magazine asked Joss Whedon if fans would see more Dr. Horrible, Joss Whedon said, "We hope so. Unfortunately, when I agreed to do S.H.I.E.L.D. I decided that Jed [Whedon] and Maurissa [Tanchareon] should write it. And Zack [Whedon] is busy on Southland so it is not as if we have any spare time. We are all committed to more Dr. Horrible but we are not committed to a date." While this doesn't rule out for sure the possibility of a Dr. Horrible sequel filming in 2013, it doesn't sound optimistic given the workload of Whedon and his writing staff. Assuming ABC picks up S.H.I.E.L.D. as a series, Whedon will probably have plenty keeping him busy until the Avengers sequel rolls out in 2015.