Journey To Star Wars – The Force Awakens: Shattered Empire #1 First Look Released

Marvel Comics has released their first preview of Journey To Star Wars—The Force Awakens: Shattered Empire #1.

The official, in-cannon bridge between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awaken, Shattered Empire take place immediately after the Battle of Endor and The Second Death Star's destruction. But the Galactic Empire is far from finished. As Rebel A-Wing fighter pilot Shara Bey will discover, Return of the Jedi's events only triggered a darker and more ruthless era for the still-active Empire.

Written by comics veteran Greg Rucka and illustrated by his Punisher collaborator Marco Checchetto, Journey To Star Wars—The Force Awakens: Shattered Empire #1 hits comic shops on September 2.

Check out the full solicit info and preview in the gallery below

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS – THE FORCE AWAKENS: SHATTERED EMPIRE #1 (of 4)

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Movie Variant Also Available

Hyperspace Variant Also Available

Blank Variant Also Available

FOC – 08/10/15, On-Sale – 09/02/15