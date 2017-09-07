Kaley Cuoco’s Toyota Super Bowl Commercial Released

Last week, Comicbook.com ran a teaser commercial for Toyota's Super Bowl commercial, which features Kaley Cuoco who plays Penny on The Big Bang Theory. Now, Toyota has release the entire "Wish Granted" commercial starring Kaley Cuoco that will be broadcast during the first quarter of the 2013 Super Bowl. The "Wish Granted" commercial features the all-new RAV4 that comes with a modern genie played by Cuoco who grants wishes to the Henderson family, the owners of the vehicle. With a loveable, sidekick dog, Chester, Cuoco goes about granting the wishes of each family member in her own interpretation. The journey takes the family on a series of unexpected adventures including a trip to space and fulfilling the daughter's request for princessdom. "The all-new RAV4 is a testament to the people that drive it and live lifestyles that are full of energy and enthusiasm, which is one of the reasons we are so pumped to work with Kaley to showcase it," said Jack Hollis, who is vice president of Toyota Division Marketing at Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. "We wanted to share Toyota's 'Let's Go Places' spirit of journey with viewers of the big game in a light and relatable way." "As soon as I saw the script, I knew I wanted to be in this commercial because the sense of humor was right up my alley," said Cuoco. "It was so much fun and I'm excited that everyone gets to see it now and again on Sunday." The "Wish Granted" commercial also features an image submitted by Ryan Koch of Fitchburg, Wis., as part of the Get In the Big Game opportunity that took place earlier this month. "Ryan's photo captures the spirit and lifestyle of Toyota's new brand direction – 'Let's Go Places' – and the all new RAV4," said Hollis. "Toyota's 'Let's Go Places' is all about inviting our customers on a fun journey with us, and the Get in the Big Game campaign was an opportunity to do just that." The "Wish Granted" commercial was created by Saatchi & Saatchi LA. The Toyota Super Bowl Today Post-Game Show will include the airing of two additional new commercials highlighting the Tundra Endeavour tow and the recently-launched company direction, "Let's Go Places."