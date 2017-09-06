Legends of Tomorrow: “Progeny” Synopsis Released Online

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Progeny," the April 7 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

In the episode, Rip Hunter suggests killing a teenager who will one day grow into a powerful ally to Vandal Savage, leaving the team split on the morals of it.

David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer and Marc Guggenheim.

Rip (Arthur Darvill) tells the team they are headed to the future to take out a powerful ally that Savage (guest star Casper Crump) needs in order to conquer the world. However, when Rip reveals the ally is a 14 year-old boy (guest star Cory Gruter-Andrew) who will one day grow into an evil dictator, the team is split about the morality of killing a child, even if it does save the world. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) talks Snart (Wentworth Miller) through a rough patch and Ray (Brandon Routh) learns something that could impact his future with Kendra (Ciara Renée).