M.C. Gainey, Madelyn Deutch & Hoon Lee Cast In Outcast Season 2

With the season finale of Cinemax's Outcast airing this Friday, it has revealed that M.C. Gainey (Django Unchained), Madelyn Deutch (Texas Rising) and Hoon Lee (Banshee) have been added to Season 2 cast.

"Gainey will play Bob, a hermit who operates the junkyard on the edge of Rome. His brooding and eccentric demeanor conceals ties to Rome's dark past," Deadline reports. "Deutch is Dakota, a free spirit who embraces an unconventional form of Christianity. Her perspective clashes with Reverend Anderson's — and she ultimately reveals a knowledge of what it is that has befallen Rome. Lee will portray Dr. Kenneth Park, Chief of staff and an accomplished surgeon at Rome's hospital, Dr. Park has his own cryptic agenda concerning Kyle."

Production on the second season has begun and is taking place in South Carolina.

Outcast, based on the Skybound/Image comic title by creator Robert Kirkman and artist Paul Azaceta, follows Kyle Barnes, a young man who has been plagued by demonic possession all his life. Now, with the help of the Reverend Anderson, a preacher with personal demons of his own, Kyle embarks on a journey to find answers and regain the normal life he lost. But what Kyle discovers could change his fate — and the fate of the world — forever.

Patrick Fugit ("Gone Girl") stars as Barnes, a man searching for answers, and for redemption, who sequesters himself from those he loves for fear of causing greater hurt. Philip Glenister ("Life on Mars") stars as Reverend Anderson, a West Virginia evangelist who believes he is a soldier in God's holy war against the forces of evil on Earth. An inveterate drinker and gambler, he doesn't believe God intends people to sweat the small stuff. Gabriel Bateman ("Stalker") stars as Joshua Austin, an eight-year-old who lives across town from Kyle. To his family's dismay, he appears to be in the clutches of demonic possession, but there's something very different about this possession and its connection to Kyle Barnes.

Watch Outcast Fridays at 10PM/9C on Cinemax.