Marvel’s Sana Amanat Returns To Washington DC For The United State of Women Summit





Following her first appearance at the White House earlier in March, Sana Amanat is returning to Washington DC as a featured guest for The United State of Women Summit on June 14th. As the current Director of Content Development at Marvel, Sana will join plenty of prolific women attending the panel in order to highlight workplace equality. Hosted by the White House, the summit aims to gather and celebrate equality and to candidly discuss ways to further inclusivity.

Sana will be featured on a panel entitled "REEL Change: Advancing Equity and Opportunity in Media." The panel will be attended by Luvvie Ajayi who wrote Awesomely Louvvie alongside Judith Williams who acts as the Global Head of Diversity for Dropbox Inc. Perhaps the most well-known panelist speaking alongside Sana is Shonda Rhimes, a writer/producer/director of shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder.

Speaking about the invitation, Sana said that, "It's an unbelievable honor to be invited to participate in one of the most influential summits devoted to gender equality. I am thrilled to represent Marvel in a conversation devoted to the media's role in a more inclusive future."

Sana's most recent visit to the White House follows her first appearance when she introduced President Barack Obama at the Women's History Month reception. Though brief, her introduction resounded powerfully as Sana spoke about her involvement as co-creator of Marvel's current Ms. Marvel series which features Kamala Khan donning the heroine's suit.

Speaking about Kamala at the reception, Sana said that, "her story has challenged perceptions about minorities, about women, about anyone who has been marginalized for their differences, and it has connected with fans the world over." Following her introduction, Sana was then able to meet with the President and even show him a few Ms. Marvel issues which made headlines once photos of the encounter reached Twitter.

To view the livestream of The United State of Women Summit, you can watch it here.