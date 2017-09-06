Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3 Episode 8: “Many Heads, One Tale” Synopsis Released

Coulson uncovers a new deadly enemy! ABC has officially released the synopsis for the eighth episode of the third season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Many Heads, One Tale."

The S.H.I.E.L.D. team discovers dangerous truths about the ATCU, and Grant Ward's (Brett Dalton) plans to destroy S.H.I.E.L.D. take a surprising twist.

Guest starring are Blair Underwood as Andrew Garner, Constance Zimmer as Rosalind Price, Andrew Howard as Banks, Powers Booth as Gideon Malick, Mark Dacascos as Mr. Giyera, Nelson Franklin as Steve Wilson and Astrea Campbell-Cobb as flight attendant.

It was written by Jed Whedon and DJ Doyle and directed by Garry A. Brown.

"Many Heads, One Tale" episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 PM on ABC.