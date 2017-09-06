Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki Recreate First Kiss, But Who’s Big Bang Theory’s Biggest Flirt?

Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki experienced a little déjà vu on Wednesday Night while appearing on Conan with the rest of their Big Bang Theory cast in celebration of the show's 200th episode.

Conan dug into the pair's on-screen history, and it turns out the co-stars previously appeared together on nineties sitcom, Blossom, and experienced their first on screen kiss together. When questioned about it by Conan, Mayim revealed they were both 14, with Johnny chiming in that it was "the first stage kiss for us both." Then, a smiling Mayim went on to say that it "might have been her first real-life kiss, also."

So the obvious next step would be to commemorate that first kiss by recreating it- and they did.

So who was Johnny Galecki's first real-life kiss? He told Larry King last March during a game of "If You Only Knew."

They also covered everything from the fact that he's the Big Bang Theory's biggest flirt to what's on Johnny's iPod, his worst audition, and the show you'd never guess he watches. They even got philosophical with Johnny discussing what he wants to change most about the world.

You can check out the full clip below:



