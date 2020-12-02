Nickelodeon Reveals New Kinderwood Series

✖

Nickelodeon will soon introduce fans to the world of Kinderwood, and now we have a final release date for the new animated series. The series, which is designed for preschoolers, will debut on Noggin on Thursday, December 3rd, and will join the Big Heart lineup of shows like Word Play, Imagination Trips, and School of Yum. Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning production company behind T.O.T.S., Little Big Awesome, and more, created and produced the series, which will consist of 30 7 minute episodes. The series will follow five best friends as they plan, learn, and grow together in Kinderwood, which is described as an "extraordinary preschool and fantastical world" that is able to transform into any environment, meaning the crew can have any sort of adventure they desire.

You can find the official description for Kinderwood below, and the show's official poster can also be found below.

"The classmates in Kinderwood are: the always curious and imaginative Olive; shy, detail-oriented Fifi and her sweet and spontaneous little brother Luplup; DD, the quiet observer who expresses himself through music; and the stylish and outgoing Liddo. Together the “Kinderkids” explore and learn from their unique surroundings through investigation, trying new things, making mistakes, using their creativity and more. Kinderwood features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting friendship, compassion and problem-solving skills."

(Photo: Noggin)

In addition to the premiere, a festive episode of Kinderwood will release on December 3rd at 9 AM EST as part of Nickelodeon's Nickmas holiday lineup, joining all-new episodes of Blue's Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, Danger Force, All That, and holiday episodes of Rugrats, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Loud House.

There will also be holiday content on Noggin, which will celebrate with over 50 pieces of festive long and short-form content, including PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Peppa Pig, and more.

As for Kinderwood, the show is co-exective produced by Otto Tang (Big Mouth), Chris Prynoski (Niko and the Sword of Light), and Carin Greenberg (Tumble Leaf). The production at Nickelodeon Animation Studio is being overseen by Nickelodeon Preschool Senior Vice President Eryk Casemiro.

For those unfamiliar with Noggin, the interactive learning service features a large library of books, learning games, activities, and exclusive shorts as well as over 1000 ad-free episodes of shows like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You.