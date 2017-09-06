Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra Full Series Available On Nick.com And Nick App Through Nov. 30

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans who have been waiting to binge-watch The Legend of Korra, your moment has arrived. The entire Emmy Award-winning series is available to watch now through Nov. 30 via Nick.com and the Nick App.

From Avatar: The Last Airbender creators and producers Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe. Viewers can follows Korra's adventures from the beginning, through all 4 Books of the series.

Nick has also made available three new videos: "Legend of Korra: Every Bend Ever" Book 1 and Book 2, and "12 Best Moments." Beginning Nov. 20, fans can play "The Legend of Korra: Epic Trivia Quest," testing how well fans know the series. Starting by revealing what type of bender a players is, the quest then places them in the middle of the world of the Avatar where they use their personalized bender to travel the expansive lands and battle opponents all by answering trivia questions.

The series voice cast includes Janet Varney (Dinner and a Movie) as Korra, David Faustino (Married…with Children) as Mako, P.J. Byrne (Wolf of Wall Street) as Bolin, J.K. Simmons (The Closer) as Tenzin, Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery) as Chief Lin Beifong, Seychelle Gabriel (Falling Skies) as Asami Sato, Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Jinora, and Eva Marie Saint (Superman Returns) as Katara, among others.