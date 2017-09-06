Sleepy Hollow’s Jill Marie Jones Joins Ash Vs. Evil Dead Cast

Variety is reporting that Girlfriends and Sleepy Hollow's Jill Marie Jones has been added to the cast of Starz's Ash Vs. Evil Dead 10-episode original series.

They say Jones is playing a disgraced state trooper Amanda Fisher, who initially is hunting down Ash (Bruce Campbell) as she believes he is responsible for a crime. She will quickly have a change of heart when she realizes that Ash and his allies (Ray Santiago and Dana DeLorenzo) are fighting the good fight against the evil dead.

Sam Raimi, the father of the Evil Dead series, will direct the pilot. He will set the tone and the look of the series before passing it off on other directors.

Ash vs. Evil Dead begins filming this spring and will air later this year.