Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

While we know that Paramount's Star Trek Into Darkness will be one of the movie trailers airing during the 2013 Super Bowl, it turns out that another commercial will also feature a little bit of the Star Trek universe as well. Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, will be appearing in a Super Bowl commercial. The commercial is for Lincoln Motor Company, and it will be set at Vasquez Rocks, where various Star Trek scenes have been filmed. The Lincoln Super Bowl Commercial is being driven by a Twitter promotion called "Steer the Script," which also involves talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Whil Wheaton posted a photo of himself on the set at Vasquez Rocks, but he wasn't allowed to share any of the details of his role in the commercial. Viewers will have to wait and see what happens when Super Bowl XLVII airs on Sunday, February 3, 2013 on CBS.