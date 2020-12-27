Star Wars Fans and More Honor Carrie Fisher Four Years After Her Death
December 27th will forever be a sad day within the Star Wars fandom as it was the date in 2016 when beloved actor and writer, Carrie Fisher, passed away. Ever since her passing, fans and friends have taken to social media every year on both Fisher's birthday (October 21st) and the anniversary of her death to pay tribute to the star. Since today is December 27th, Fisher is trending on Twitter once again. We've already seen a touching post from Mark Hamill, but many fans of Fisher have also posted in her honor.
"#AlwaysWithUs," Hamill tweeted with a broken heart emoji. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker included the credits from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that read, "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher."
From Fisher's iconic quotes and Star Wars moments to fan's art and tattoos, there is so much love for the star on social media today. Take a look at some of the posts celebrating Carrie Fisher's life below...
Four Years
prevnext
4 years today. Miss you Princess 😢❤️ #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qPwak26bZr— Rox (@RoxanneK15) December 27, 2020
Quotes
prevnext
#CarrieFisher— Janice & 🐶 🐶 (@JaiW4Women) December 27, 2020
"I haven't ever changed who I am. I've just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn't getting what you want, it's wanting what you have."#MerylStreep #HarrisonFord @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/0RSKvlxwGD
Throwback
prevnext
Four years ago today #CarrieFisher sadly died. This iconic photograph of Carrie, aged 6, watching her mother on stage was taken by Lawrence Schiller in 1963 pic.twitter.com/V1Uxzkz4lA— ClassicMovieClips (@clips_classic) December 27, 2020
Facts
prevnext
The most accurate thing you'll see today#CarrieFisher@HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/KJu040fKoD— Carly (@CarlyOfTarth) December 27, 2020
Love
prevnext
Swoon forever.— Miscellaneous Department (@MiscDept) December 27, 2020
May #CarrieFisher be with you.
Always.
♥️ pic.twitter.com/6KdDPND3QC
Fan Art
prevnext
it’s been four years since we lost our beloved princess, may you rest peacefully amongst the stars, space angel 🤍 #carriefisher pic.twitter.com/Y82y2dWeYI— ☁️ (@nicochelart) December 27, 2020
BTS
prevnext
Four years and forever missed. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/I7LxS4i372— The Resistance Broadcast | Star Wars News Net (@RBatSWNN) December 27, 2020
Wise Words
prevnext
“You get to choose what monsters you want to slay. I'm sorry to say this again, but let's face it - the Force is with you.” - #CarrieFisher
Living on in our hearts like... pic.twitter.com/AOKOJwEBS5— Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) December 27, 2020
Tattoos
prevnext
Always and forever ♥ #CarrieFisher #starwarstattoo pic.twitter.com/ctIGpHJgic— euphemiabeauty (@euphemiabeauty) December 27, 2020
Icon
prevnext
Our queen #CarrieFisher in trash cans pic.twitter.com/05tqZfhGJc— KAREEM (@thekareem) December 27, 2020
Finally, Some Laughs
prev
throwback to this hilarious interview of Carrie Fisher on GMA 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Yv4SNJ5Tt— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) December 27, 2020