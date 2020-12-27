Star Wars Fans and More Honor Carrie Fisher Four Years After Her Death

December 27th will forever be a sad day within the Star Wars fandom as it was the date in 2016 when beloved actor and writer, Carrie Fisher, passed away. Ever since her passing, fans and friends have taken to social media every year on both Fisher's birthday (October 21st) and the anniversary of her death to pay tribute to the star. Since today is December 27th, Fisher is trending on Twitter once again. We've already seen a touching post from Mark Hamill, but many fans of Fisher have also posted in her honor.

"#AlwaysWithUs," Hamill tweeted with a broken heart emoji. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker included the credits from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that read, "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher."

From Fisher's iconic quotes and Star Wars moments to fan's art and tattoos, there is so much love for the star on social media today. Take a look at some of the posts celebrating Carrie Fisher's life below...