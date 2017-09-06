Super-Sons is Dan DiDio’s Favorite DC Comics Rebirth Title

During his DC Comics panel at the In-Store Convention Kickoff earlier today, DC Entertainment Co-Publisher Dan DiDio did his best to avoid most Rebirth questions, deferring to the company' splanned March 26 announcement at WonderCon and joking that anything he said could get him shot.

One thing he did answer, though: his favorite Rebirth title is a nostalgic one: Super-Sons.

The concept -- which presumably will be updated for the modern-day -- is that the Super-Sons were the sons of Superman and Batman of a Pre-Crisis alternate earth -- the half-human Superman, Jr. and Batman, Jr.

"When I first started collecting, I remember picking up those Super-Sons World's Finest and literally just buying World's Finest when it featured the Super-Sons," DiDio told fans during the panel, which is being livestreamed to comic shops around the country. "There's something just goofy and fun and exciting about that and if we can have the same amount of fun here, it's going to be good."

This isn't a first for DiDio; during a recent interview with the Let's Talk Comics podcast, Superman: Lois and Clark writer Dan Jurgens mentioned that DiDio had always wanted to release a Superman title under the "Lois and Clark" banner.

While the original stories took place on Earth-154 in the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths DC multiverse, it's worth noting that the post-Crisis, pre-Flashpoint Superman recently brought his son into the main DC Comics Earth, opening the door to the possibility that this series could star Jonathan White (his son's assumed and legal name) and Damian Wayne. Where does Jonathan come from?

Superman: Lois and Clark, of course...!