The Big Bang Theory Recap with Spoilers – The Sales Call Sublimation

The episode opens with Sheldon skyping Amy while she's traveling to a neurobiology conference. After briefly discussing the merits of various "Best" named businesses (Best Buys and Best Westerns respectively) that don't live up to their name, Amy tells Sheldon that she's glad he's not there (at Sheldon's urging, since he hates neurobiology) and ends the video session. As Howard, Raj and Leonard walk in with dinner, Sheldon declares that his weekend is open and he's looking to be entertained. Raj ends up "winning" the pleasure of Sheldon's company after telling him that he's booked a telescope for the weekend to scan for rogue planets.

Penny arrives for dinner and tells the gang about her day at work. She's been trying to see a psychiatrist for a sales pitch, but the doctor refuses to take sales calls. Raj suggests that she just make an appointment as a patient, but Penny says that idea wouldn't work since they already know she's a pharmaceutical sales rep. However, Raj points out that she could always send Leonard instead. As the gang points out all of Leonard's various psychological flaws, he reluctantly agrees to help, but only because Penny's his wife and not because his friends are exploiting his deep-seated insecurities.

Later that evening, Stuart interrupts Howard and Bernadette's post-coital cuddling to tell them that he's going to move out to help make their remodel easier. Howard and Bernadette are understandably thrilled, but they get a little creeped out when Stuart off-handedly mentions that he's never been in their bedroom while they're awake before.

At the telescope control room, Sheldon peppers Raj with all sorts of questions about his process. Raj puts Sheldon to work looking for anomalies in old data to keep him busy, but Sheldon quickly finds one within seconds of looking.

Leonard's appointment with the psychiatrist gets off to a great start when the doctor recognizes Leonard's mother, who's a famous psychologist herself. The session quickly turns to Leonard venting about his awful childhood, which includes Leonard sending his mother a card on HIS birthday, since his birth was her achievement and not his.

Howard and Bernadette pack Stuart's stuff up and see him off. As soon as Stuart pulls out of the driveway, Howard strips down to his underwear, proclaiming that they can now have sex in any room of the house….including the garage!

Raj and Sheldon pull up an image of the anomaly they've discovered, only to find out that it's a medium sized asteroid (and not a livable planet for Sheldon to rule with an iron fist). Sheldon is disappointed at first, but he perks up when he finds out they get to name their discovery.

Leonard arrives home from his appointment actually happy for once. He tells Penny that the appointment was a success and that the psychiatrist agreed to meet Penny. Penny begrudgingly agrees to go with Leonard to a Doctor Who convention in exchange for helping her out.

Howard and Bernadette clean Stuart's room out and discover a stuffed animal from when they took Stuart to the fair. As they reminisce about all the memories they've shared with Stuart over the last two years, they discover that they actually miss having the socially dysfunctional comic book store owner around.

Back at the apartment, Raj and Sheldon debate over what to name the asteroid, until Leonard (still perky from his psychiatrist's trip from earlier) suggests they name the asteroid after their respective girlfriends. Both Raj and Sheldon like the idea, but Sheldon insists they name the asteroid Amy, which combines the "Am" from Amy's name and the "y" from Emily's name. Later during another Skype session, Sheldon tells Amy about the asteroid, which Raj agreed to name after Amy. Sheldon does explain there was one catch to naming the asteroid, however. In exchange for letting Sheldon pick the name of the asteroid, he agreed to name any children he and Amy have "Rajesh", including the girls. While Amy was touched by the gesture, she's less than pleased Sheldon agreeing to name all their children after their friend.

Penny's sales call goes south in a hurry after the psychiatrist confronts Penny about why she sent Leonard to the appointment in the first place. She quickly points out how Leonard's awful childhood might have affected him choosing to marry Penny, which leaves Penny in a state of shock. Penny's sale call quickly turns into a psychiatry session of her own, which ends with the doctor recommending Penny try anxiety meds (but not the ones Penny's selling, since those induce fits of homicidal rage).

The episode ends with Stuart returning to Howard and Bernadette's home to watch them sleep in the bed. As the couple lies blissfully unaware, Stuart whispers that he missed watching them.