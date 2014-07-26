The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies’ Peter Jackson Snuck Around Comic-Con As An Evil Jester

If you've been attending San Diego Comic-Con International, then you might have taken a photo with The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies director Peter Jackson without even realizing it.

On his official Facebook page, Jackson posted images of himself cosplaying as an evil jester. Jackson wrote, "I had a fun day at Comic Con walking among you all. Did anyone see the Evil Jester? Some of you did because you asked him to pose for pics! Cheers, Peter J."

In The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, Bilbo's journey culminates in a desperate and dangerous choice as darkness converges on the Lonely Mountain, and the races of Dwarves, Elves, and Men must decide: unite or be destroyed.

Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf the Grey, with Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins and Richard Armitage as Thorin Oakenshield. The ensemble cast is led by Evangeline Lilly, Lee Pace, Luke Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ken Stott, and James Nesbitt, with Cate Blanchett, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, and Orlando Bloom.

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 17, 2014