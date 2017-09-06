Times Square Spider-Man Gets in Real Fight in Front of Toys ‘R’ Us

A New York street performer dressed as Marvel's Spider-Man took down a real-life villain on Thursday, who was reportedly heckling the costumed-superheroes of Times Square.

The two had a heated exchange and then began trading punches in front of Toys R Us at Broadway and West 44th Street. Spider-Man grapples with the alleged heckler and brings him to the ground with a series of kicks. Once Webhead takes charge of the fight he puts his attacker into a headlock that renders his opponent powerless. Victory!

The altercation was caught on video by Geoff Golberg, who provided an explanation as to why Spider-Man got into the scrap: "There was a guy antagonizing a number of other street performers."

Another costumed street performer says that heckler has been "on and off for almost a year" harassing his fellow superheroes. "He said a lot of racist s–t," a man only identifying himself as Josh said to the NY Post. "He said, 'You Muslims go back to your country — you're gonna blow up Times Square.'"

Check out the brawl in the video below.

