Top Five Future Comic Book Movies We’re Most Excited About

2016 is shaping up to be a HUGE year for comic book movies. Between Marvel, Fox and Warner Bros, there's at seven major superhero movies planned for release over the next year, and that's not even counting the planned Gambit movie which is (supposedly) still on track for a release next October. While superheroes are the "hot draw" in Hollywood right now, the next year will serve as a primer for the rest of the decade, since studios have over SIXTY superhero movies planned for release over the next five years. With so many superhero movies on the way, here's a look at five of the movies we're most excited for over the next year (and a few extra months). And for a full list of upcoming movies, check out our ever-growing Upcoming Release Database:

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice Man of Steel might have officially launched the DC Cinematic Universe, but Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice will mark the real beginning of Warner Brothers' ambitious plan for the DC superheroes. Not only will the movie bring Batman and Superman together for the first time in the big screen (not counting the animated Batman/Superman movie from a long time ago), it'll also give us our first hints about the threats the Justice League might face when the team assembles in 2018. Plus, WONDER WOMAN looks awesome (and more on that later).

Captain America: Civil War Marvel swears that Captain America: Civil War isn't "Avengers 2.5", but it sure feels that way. Every Marvel superhero to date is set to appear in Civil War, save for Quicksilver (RIP), Thor and the Hulk. If that weren't enough, Civil War will also introduce Spider-Man and Black Panther, two heroes who play major roles in Marvel's upcoming plans. But this movie isn't just about setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo brothers directed one of Marvel's two best movies to date and Civil War should be another thrilling, fun and heartbreaking story that adds new layers to the superhero movie genre.

Doctor Strange We just got our first look at Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange and he looks AWESOME. I'm personally biased since Dr. Strange is my favorite Marvel character, but this movie is probably the one I'm looking forward to the most in 2016. Dr. Strange isn't a typical Marvel superhero. He rarely fights traditional supervillains and his corner of the Marvel Universe is radically different than anything we've seen so far in a Marvel movie. With a strong supporting cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams and an underrated director in Scott Derrickson, Dr. Strange might be the most unique superhero we'll see in the near future.

The Lego Batman Movie A wise man once said "Why so serious?" and Lego Batman looks to deliver some much needed levity to Warner Bros. slate of DC films. A spinoff of 2014's popular Lego Movie, Lego Batman will bring back Will Arnett as the voice of Gotham's Dark Knight. Michael Cera, Will Galifianakis and Rosario Dawson will also appear in the movie as Robin, the Joker and Batgirl respectively. While we still don't know much about The Lego Batman Movie, the first Lego Movie was fantastic and Arnett's take on Batman was probably the best version of Batman to appear in a feature length film, so chances are The Lego Batman Movie will be awesome.