TV’s Batman Adam West Has A Broken Back

TV's Batman was originally scheduled to attend C2E2 in Chicago this weekend, but he has had to cancel due to an injury. On their Facebook page, c2E2 posted the following message from Adam West explaining the reason for his cancellation. "I am sad to say that I cannot come to Chicago. My painful excuse is a fractured vertebrae. The doctor said to leave the stunts to the younger guys. Tough on the ego after all these years. And I'm only 39...Have a great time at the show and Batwishes always." - Adam West Of course, the good thing is that Batmans are known for their ability to make full recoveries from broken backs. Our best wishes to Adam West for a speedy recovery.