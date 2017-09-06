Tyler Posey’s Most Embarrassing Moment On Teen Wolf Set

Most of us have those nightmares of showing up to work or school naked or having an "accident" in public, but it never actually happens in real life.

Not for Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey though.

He surprised Larry King when asked what his most embarrassing moment on set was, and revealed he pooped his pants in the makeup trailer on the Teen Wolf set. Yep, it's pretty safe to say that's embarrassing- but apparently for Posey, not so much. Even though be pooped his pants in front of 2 of his friends, he went on to tell Larry that he wasn't actually embarrassed by it and it really takes a lot to get him.

Check out Tyler talking to Larry about the whole, messy incident below, or you can watch the entire interview on Ora TV.

Tyler is also starring in Kevin Smith's new movie, Yoga Hosers, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Festival. You can also check out Comicbook.com's Movie Release Schedule for more info on Yoga Hosers or other movie release dates.