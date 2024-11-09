Bobby Moynhian Talks Embodying Fan-Favorite Jedi Bob in LEGO Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy premieres on Disney+ on September 13, 2024.
Trending Now:
-
1Star Wars: Disney Getting Sued for Peter Cushing's Appearance in Rogue One
-
2Steam Users Surprised After Game Is Made 100% Free for Limited Time
-
3Attack on Titan Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Project Reveal
-
4AJ Mendez Comments on Involvement in CM Punk's WWE Storyline (Exclusive)
-
5One of Shonen Jump's Best Rom-Coms Has Finally Ended