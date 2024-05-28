Charlie Barnett Reveals Reaction to Jedi Name in Star Wars: The Acolyte
The Acolyte is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024, with its first two episodes. The other six episodes will be released weekly.
Trending Now:
-
1Nintendo GameCube Remake Rumored to Release for Switch 2
-
2Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On June 1st 2024
-
3Marvel Legends The Cabal Pack Includes Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom Figures
-
4Moana 2: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Poster and Teases First Trailer
-
5Studio Ghibli Exec Teases Hayao Miyazaki's Next "Nostalgic" Film