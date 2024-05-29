Eric Kripke Discusses the Importance of Satirizing Entertainment and Politics in The Boys
The first 3 episodes of The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon Prime on Thursday, June 13.
Trending Now:
-
1Masters of the Universe Movie Casts Its Live-Action He-Man
-
2Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On June 1st 2024
-
3New Persona Game Quietly Cancelled, Claims Insider
-
4SpongeBob SquarePants Celebrates 25 Years With a Huge Wave of Funko Pops
-
5Netflix's One Piece Exec Teases Season Two and Its New Powers