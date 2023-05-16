Gremlins Creator Joe Dante Reveals Why Howie Mandel Didn't Return to Voice Gizmo in Secrets of the Mogwai

Seth Rollins in Captain America 4
James Gunn's Superman Frontrunner
Disney+ & Hulu Combining
Little Mermaid Remake First Reactions
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review
FOX Cancels Fan-Favorite Series
Franchises
Arrow
DC
Marvel
The Walking Dead
Star Wars
Star Trek
Anime
Horror
Power Rangers
WWE
Gaming
IRL
Interviews
Movies
Arrow
Movie News
Database
Movie Release Dates
Movie Reviews
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Flash
Fast X
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
TV
Arrow
TV News
Database
Upcoming Episodes
TV Reviews
Secret Invasion
Daredevil
Star-Wars: Ahsoka
The Witcher
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Comics
Arrow
Comic News
Comic Reviews
Marvel
DC
Image
BOOM! Studios
Gaming
Arrow
Gaming News
Video Game Reviews
Video Game Release Dates
Tabletop Reviews
Nintendo
Xbox
PlayStation
Mobile
PC
Tabletop
Anime
Arrow
Anime News
Dragon Ball Super
Pokemon
Attack on Titan
Boruto
My Hero Academia
One Piece
Podcasts
Arrow
Comicbook Nation
Phase Zero
A Wild Podcast Has Appeared
Video
Paramount+
Dark Mode
Menu Icon
Search
Search
Close Search
Franchises
Arrow
DC
Marvel
The Walking Dead
Star Wars
Star Trek
Anime
Horror
Power Rangers
WWE
Gaming
IRL
Interviews
Movies
Arrow
Movie News
Database
Movie Release Dates
Movie Reviews
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Flash
Fast X
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
TV
Arrow
TV News
Database
Upcoming Episodes
TV Reviews
Secret Invasion
Daredevil
Star-Wars: Ahsoka
The Witcher
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Comics
Arrow
Comic News
Comic Reviews
Marvel
DC
Image
BOOM! Studios
Gaming
Arrow
Gaming News
Video Game Reviews
Video Game Release Dates
Tabletop Reviews
Nintendo
Xbox
PlayStation
Mobile
PC
Tabletop
Anime
Arrow
Anime News
Dragon Ball Super
Pokemon
Attack on Titan
Boruto
My Hero Academia
One Piece
Podcasts
Arrow
Comicbook Nation
Phase Zero
A Wild Podcast Has Appeared
Video
Paramount+
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Video
Search
Search
Search
Close Search
Home
Comicbook.com
Gremlins Creator Joe Dante Reveals Why Howie Mandel Didn't Return to Voice Gizmo in Secrets of the Mogwai
By
ComicBook.com Staff
- May 16, 2023 09:31 am EDT
Share
0 Comments
0
Start the Conversation
of
UP NEXT