X-Men '97 Director Talks Rogue Throwing Captain America's Shield
Directors Emi/Emmett Yonemura & Chase Conley sat down with Phase Zero to talk X-Men '97.
Trending Now:
-
1Deadpool & Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Opens Up on Why He Returned to Marvel
-
2My Hero Academia Sets Up the Return of Deku's Quirk
-
3Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Next Level With Piccolo
-
4DC Multiverse Gold Label '89 Batmobile Exclusive Gets a Huge Deal
-
5Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Gives Away One of the Game's Starters