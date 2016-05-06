Will Spider-Man’s Costume In Marvel’s Civil War have Camera Shutters for Eyes?

Much like Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spider-Man's appearance in the upcoming Captain America: Civil War is being kept under lock and key, with nary an appearance of the famous wallcrawler in the recent trailer for the May 2016. However, the Russo Brother, directors of the upcoming film along with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War pair of films have begun leaking images and snippets from production. One of which seems to look similar to the eyes on Spider-Man's costume, but with an appearance that looks closer to the shutters of a camera.

We've gotten a lot of hearsay in terms of what the new Spider-Man suit will be, though in interviews it's been said that while it will stick fairly close to the traditional suit, there will be some updates in the form of various modernizations to it. In the comics, Civil War not only supplied Spidey with a moral quandary, it gave him an all new suit in the form of Tony Stark's "Iron Spider" suit, which he wore while allied with the Pro-Registration heroes at the time. Along with an appearance which combined attributes from both Spider-Man and Iron Man, it gave him several new abilities in the form of three mechanical arms on his back, gliding capabilities, and many functions that could be found in Tony's suit of armor. While its yet unknown whether or not Peter will be wearing something closer to this armor in the film, it's apparent that we'll get a newer version of the suit for his splash into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper.

Back to the point of the "Shutter Eyes" as I dub them, there's a number of reasons why I think this will come to pass for Spidey in the MCU, the biggest being Deadpool. But wait, you may ask, Deadpool's movie rights are owned by 20th Century Fox at present and there's no way he'll be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, if ever. This is true, but Deadpool has cleared the way for the idea that a mask can be expressive as his eyes, even with the mask, are constantly moving and showing his emotions to the audience without revealing his face underneath. The Russos may have taken a cue from this, creating their own version of Spidey that can finally have his mask emote when chatting with other super powered folks around him, without having to CONSTANTLY take off his mask (I'm looking at you, Amazing Spider-Man franchise).

In the comics, Spider-Man has been extremely expressive depending on the artist who portrayed him, especially with Todd Mcfarlane's run on the character adding huge expressive eyes to Peter's mask. The addition of camera shutters would not only make this possible, but it would also harken back to Peter's roots as a photographer, something which may not have been explored enough in the previous "Amazing" films. These new eyes would also demonstrate Parker's smarts, along with the creation of the web shooters, in being a scientific genius while still only a teenager who is seemingly far out of his depth in this new world of super heroes.

From the hints we've been given so far, Spider-Man's costume will certainly be somewhat different, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the possibility of new expressive "camera shutter eyes" is a reality. Oh and also webs in the armpits, Spidey's gotta have "web pits".