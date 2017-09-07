Beth’s Song On The Walking Dead Was Tom Waits’ Hold On

During last night's episode of The Walking Dead, Beth Greene broke out into a song near the end of the show. It was a haunting and solemn song, which perfectly captured the essence of that point in time on The Walking Dead. The song started with the lyrics, "They hung a sign up in our town. 'If you live it up you won't live it down.' So she left Monte Rio son, just like a bullet leaves a gun. With her charcoal eyes and Monroe hips, she went and took that California trip." As the scene panned away from the prison, the song transitioned from Beth singing to the original artist of the song singing. It seems as if The Walking Dead created a surge of interest in the song, as many people have taken to Twitter looking for exactly what song Beth was singing. So here's the answer, Beth was singing Tom Waits' Hold On. Emily Kinney, who plays Beth Greene, actually pursued singing before she became an actress on The Walking Dead. We've embedded one of her music videos below as well as Tom Waits original version of Hold On.