Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Makes Surprise Return To WWE On Monday Night Raw

It's not difficult to see why Warner Bros. wanted Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to star as Black Adam in their upcoming Shazam Movie. The former wrestler turned actor is a master entertainer, whether it be on the big screen or back in the ring.

On tonight's Monday Night Raw, Dwayne Johnson shocked and delighted fans by making a surprise appearance as The Rock. During his appearance, The Rock confronted Rusev and Lana in the ring. After exchanging some words with the pair, The Rock laid the smack down on Rusev and knocked him out of the ring.

Speaking of the Shazam movie, The Rock spent his day in New York at the Time Warner building. The Rock tweeted, "Good hangin' w/ our Time Warner family today. #TakinCareOfBusiness #EmpireStateOfMind #NYC."

Shortly before his surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw, The Rock tweeted, "Let's have some fun. LIVE in 3...2... #IfYaSmell #Surprise #RockOnRAW #BROOKLYN." Check out video of his appearance below.

The Rock is signed to play Black Adam in a Shazam movie, but the release date for the film has not been officially announced.